Feds ask Mpls. Park and Rec Board to repay $5.3M

MINNEAPOLIS - The federal government is asking the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board to return more than $5.3 million in disaster grants for failing to follow federal procurement standards in awarding contracts for work.

The Department of Homeland Security Office of the Inspector General says the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board was awarded $8.4 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)) grant funds following severe storms in June and July of 2014. An audit was recently completed to determine whether the Park and Recreation board spent the money and accounted for that spending according to federal regulations and FEMA guidelines.

The audit, performed by the Office of the Inspector General, determined that the Park and Recreation Board did not always comply with Federal procurement standards in awarding 15 contracts totaling $5.1 million. As a result, full and open competition did not always occur, and FEMA has no assurance that costs were reasonable or that small and minority firms, women’s business enterprises, and labor surplus area firms had sufficient opportunity to received sufficient opportunities to bid on the federally funded work.

Auditors say FEMA should recover $5.3 million of grant funds, and directed the State of Minnesota to provide technical assistance and monitoring to ensure the Park and Recreation Board follows regulations in awarding the remaining $2.6 million FEMA approved for two projects that remain.

The Office of Inspector General report also placed some blame for the errors in following federal guidelines on the State of Minnesota, saying the state did not ensure the Park and Recreation Board was aware of and complied with requirements.

KARE 11 left messages with the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board seeking comment on the audit and its recommendations, but so far have not heard back.

