Fiancé of woman shot by police: 'We are devastated'

Don Damond (Photo: KARE)

MINNEAPOLIS - The fiancé of the woman who was fatally shot by Minneapolis police spoke out Monday, saying he and his family are "utterly devastated," by the loss of the 40-year-old woman.

Don Damond read a statement from the front lawn of his home -- near where his fiancee Justine Damond was killed Saturday night -- saying he doesn't know how to go on, now that she's gone.

"Our hearts are broken," he said. "And we are utterly devastated by the loss of Justine."

Damond said Justine initially called 911 to report what she believed was an active sexual assault occurring nearby.

"Sadly, her family and I have been provided almost no additional information from law enforcement regarding what happened after police arrived," he said. "We lost the dearest of people and we are desperate for information."

Damond went on to say that "piecing together the moments before Justine's homicide would be would be a small comfort as we grieve this tragedy."

BCA officials have taken over the investigation and released a statement Monday, only saying no weapons were found at the scene and they are working to interview the two officers involved.

The attorney for the Minneapolis Police officer who shot and killed Damond identified him as Mohamed Noor, a police officer who started with the department in 2015.

Noor, and his partner, have been placed on standard administrative leave while the case is investigated.

Police say the two officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Washburn Avenue South, just before 11:30 p.m.

Few details were released regarding what took place but officials stated an officer fired his weapon, killing Damond.

