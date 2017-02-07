Fiery oil train derailment blamed on broken axle

National Transportation Safety Board investigators now say a broken axle caused a 2013 train derailment that led to a series of explosions in North Dakota.

FARGO, N.D. - National Transportation Safety Board investigators say a broken axle caused a 2013 train derailment that led to a series of explosions in North Dakota.



The train carrying soybeans derailed and was struck by a train carrying oil, setting off explosions near the small town of Casselton, about 30 miles west of Fargo. About 1,400 residents were evacuated from their homes. No one was hurt.





NTSB investigators said Tuesday at a meeting in Washington that after finding the grain train's broken axle, others like it that might have had similar defects were recalled.

Investigators also found that communications problems may have played a role in the crash. The NTSB says engineers on the oil train did not hear an emergency announcement about the grain train derailment because the were on a different radio frequency.



The group also discussed federal rules on buffer cars between locomotives and cars carrying hazardous materials, and the development of advanced braking systems.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.