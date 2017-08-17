A semi overturned and burst into flames forcing Interstate 494 to shut down during the evening commute. (Photo: KARE 11)

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. - A semi overturned and burst into flames forcing Interstate 494 to shut down during the evening commute.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in Bloomington. Several agencies including the Minnesota State Patrol are on the scene. Bloomington Police say the driver of the truck is out of the vehicle. Allina Ambulance tells KARE 11 one person was transported from the scene with minor injuries and is being treated at HCMC.

Minor injuries reported in semi rollover and fire on 494. All lanes remain closed, expect delays and avoid the area if possible. — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) August 17, 2017

MnDOT reports 494 WB is closed at Hwy 100, 494 EB is closed at 169 SB. Also, Hwy 169 NB ramp to 494 is closed. The state patrol is asking motorists to use Highway 62 as a detour where available.

KARE 11 has a crew on the way and will provide updates as they become available.





