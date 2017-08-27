Fight over Dayton's budget veto heads to Supreme Court

A Minnesota judge is considering whether Gov. Mark Dayton's veto of the Legislature's funding was unconstitutional. (Photo: Pool/KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Gov. Mark Dayton and Republican lawmakers are taking their fight over legislative funding to the state's highest court.

Oral arguments in the Minnesota Supreme Court were set to begin Monday in the case between the Democratic governor and the Legislature. Lawmakers sued Dayton over his line-item veto of the Legislature's $130 million operating budget.

Dayton says he wants the Legislature to slim down a tax bill that he signed into law and remove several other measures passed as part of a $46 billion budget. But a lower court ruled the governor's action unconstitutional and restored lawmakers' funding. Dayton appealed that ruling.

Monday's hearing will also be the first to be streamed live on the internet.

