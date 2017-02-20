Final chapter for Stillwater bookstore

St. Croix Antiquarian Booksellers (Credit: KARE)

STILLWATER, Minn. - St. Croix Antiquarian Booksellers will close this summer after 27 years of business.

“There are about 30,000 books in here: automotive books, aviation books, maritime books - yeah my humor section isn’t the greatest," explained Gary Goodman, owner of the bookstore.

But the times have changed. Books have always told interesting stories about the times changing and this bookstore was around during the evolution of that change. From the internet to e-books.

“Things that were difficult to find, were all of the sudden became easy to find,” laughed Goodman.

On March 4, Goodman will begin his journey into retirement.

“I am having what I am calling the last party. On March 4th I am going to start at 50% off but just for March 4th. The on March 5th I am going to go to 30% through the month of March,” said Goodman.

Goodman will donate the remaining books to Books for Africa.

The store will close at the end of July.

(© 2017 KARE)