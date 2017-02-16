Final day to vote for Red Wing in small town contest

Red Wing, Minnesota (Photo: KARE)

RED WING, Minn. – Thursday is the final day of voting to help Red Wing win a half-million dollars.

The city is one of five finalists in the Small Business Revolution – Main Street online contest. The winning city receives $500,000 to help revitalize the community and its small businesses.

Red Wing mayor Sean Dowse and Hanisch Bakery owner Billy “The Bun Man” Hanisch stopped by KARE 11 Sunrise on Thursday morning to campaign for votes.

Online voting runs through midnight at smallbusinessrevolution.org.

(© 2017 KARE)