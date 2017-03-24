Finding Fit: Pole fitness, social media help mom get back in shape

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Post-maternity weight loss can be a challenge. One mom turned to social media to keep on track after having her third baby.

"When I had my baby, I fell off," said ChaRae Smith. "I wasn't keeping up with healthy habits. I needed a kick-start to get my butt back in shape."

ChaRae decided she needed some accountability, so she create a Facebook group for women called "Fitness Sisters." She invited friends and strangers who were also working to get in shape.

"These ladies keeping me motivated--it's helping me to stay on track," said ChaRae. "We're fitness sisters. We share and exchange information to help motivate one another. I just feel like us as women go through the same things in life. We're being able to combine all of our experience."

ChaRae started the group just before the 2017 new year in December, making a resolution to get back in shape. In three months the group has grown to over a thousand members.

"Every time I get new members, it keeps me motivated and keeps me inspired to keep going," said ChaRae.

Since starting the group she's stayed on track with her diet, prepping healthy meals twice a week and packing them in small portions on the way to work and school during the week.

"I'll pack my breakfast, I'll pack a salad, but I'll also pack left-overs from last night," said ChaRae. "It just makes life easier to have everything ready to go."

ChaRae shares some of her meals with the "Fitness Sisters" group and gets meal ideas from the other members.

The same goes for her workouts. ChaRae notes that in addition to the accountability, she was able to find workouts that she enjoys, which have helped her stay committed.

"I wasn't always into exercise," said ChaRae. "I never was until I started pole fitness. I stuck to it. Everybody has their own different thing--whether you go to the gym, whether you do crosstraining, whether you do skiing. You find that thing that you like, and you stick to it."

Twice a week ChaRae also visits the fitness center at Century College where she takes classes part time. She often trains alone, lifting weights for her upper and lower body and running on the treadmill during her training sessions there. The workouts last about an hour and a half.

ChaRae says her schedule is crazy with a husband, three small children, work and school, but that hasn't stopped her from committing to fitness in 2017.

"It's a big struggle figuring out and trying to schedule time for yourself, but what's important is that you do," said ChaRae. "Getting back into fitness has changed my life tremendously. It's been mentally and physically just a positive note."

