Finding fit: She ran 80 pounds away

WOODBURY, Minn. -- Running for 30 seconds at a time used to be a struggle for Stephanie Garrett, but that was six years ago. This year she plans on running her fifth marathon, having lost 80 pounds and kept it off.

Stephanie says she slipped on a pair of running shoes and committed to fitness after she and her husband went to the gym, stepped on the scale, and saw numbers they thought they'd never see. Stephanie weighed in at close to 300 pounds.

"We knew that we had to change," said Stephanie. "We joked that the dogs didn't fit between us on the couch anymore."

To kick off 2011 Stephanie made a new year's resolution to start running--a commitment that, she recalls, was very difficult.

"We decided to go to the gym as early as possible and run on the treadmill," said Stephanie. "Thirty seconds was a lifetime of time for both of us."

Stephanie and her husband stuck with it. Later that spring they joined their first running program with Running Room. Over the next year Stephanie worked her way up to running a half marathon.

In 2012 Stephanie witnessed her first marathon while cheering on her running coach who was completing the Twin Cities Marathon.

"Watching the people who were at the end--I couldn't have told you what their times were or anything, but watching the fact that it was like mile 23 and these guys were walking, still trying to run, running," said Stephanie. "They were all just determined that they knew how close they were to the finish line. I kind of look at [my husband] and I'm like, 'I think I might want to do this.'"

Stephanie amped up her training some more, and in 2013 she ran her first Twin Cities Marathon, having dropped close to 80 pounds.

"It's just been an amazing experience just year over year," said Stephanie. "You start watching clothes that used to fit too tight or didn't fit, and all of the sudden they fit wonderfully or are even a little bit big."

Stephanie has run every Twin Cities Marathon since 2013.

"Sometimes the mental gets a little tough, and you're like, 'Why am I doing this?'" Stephanie said of her weekly marathon training. "Then you get done, and you're like, 'Oh my gosh, I just ran, you know, 19 miles,' and it's just an amazing feeling."

Stephanie now has her fifth marathon in her sights for 2017.

"Once you're a marathoner, nobody can take that away from you," said Stephanie. "Knowing that you're trying to work on a goal, and you're trying to achieve something for yourself that nobody else can do for you--you have to do it yourself--it's just been an amazing transformation."

