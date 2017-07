Investigators say a fire at the Marriott Moxy, a hotel under construction in Minneapolis, is arson. (Photo: Rob Collett, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Investigators say someone started a fire at a new hotel that's under construction in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood.

It happened around 4:15 a.m. Sunday at the Marriott Moxy site in the area of West Lake Street and Dupont Avenue South.

The Marriott Moxy is under construction in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. (Photo: Rob Collett, KARE 11)

Crews put out the fire on the first floor, where it started.

The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson.

© 2017 KARE-TV