Fire burning at St. Cloud trucking business

WAITE PARK - A significant business fire is keeping crews busy Thursday afternoon in the city of Waite Park, just outside of St. Cloud.

Rigs were dispatched to Rock On Trucks Inc. shortly before noon. Responding firefighters encountered heavy black smoke so thick it can be seen from more than two miles away. The smell of oil burning hangs in the air.

@kare11 fire at Rock On Trucks in Waite Park pic.twitter.com/zB1QZ4fE3k — Jenn Noe ⚓️ (@jennnoe13) January 26, 2017

The business is near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 28th Avenue South. Traffic is being affected in that area.

The trucking business at 3100 Seventh St. S. Rock On Trucks started in 2001 with one truck and trailer and by 2012 had contracts in a five-state area, including work on the TCF Bank Stadium, Target Field, runway projects at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and freeway renovations around the Twin Cities.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will have details as they become available.

