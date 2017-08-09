Fire chief, officers save woman planning to jump from bridge

A woman who was contemplating jumping from a St. Paul bridge into the Mississippi River below was pulled to safety by a fire chief and two police officers. (Photo: Matthew Seaton/Facebook)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A woman who was contemplating jumping from a St. Paul bridge into the Mississippi River below was pulled to safety by a fire chief and two police officers.

A man recorded the dramatic rescue from the edge of Robert Street Bridge Tuesday afternoon.

One of the two officers who first responded to the 911 call, Shawn Longen, says they tried to talk the woman into retreating from the ledge, telling her there are people who care about her.

Meanwhile, St. Paul District Fire Chief Conrad Ertz quietly approached the woman from behind. Eventually, he was close enough to grab the woman and pull her back to safety.

The man's rescue video was posted to Facebook. It's since gone viral with comments praising the first responders for saving the woman's life.

Anyone in need of mental health help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK or click here for more resources.

