Fire destroys historic home in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. - A historic structure in St. Paul is uninhabitable after fire tore through it Tuesday.

Crews were dispatched to the one-time mansion, most recently serving as multi-unit housing, located at 251 Dayton Avenue. By the time engines arrived heavy fire was already showing. Firefighters attempted an inside attack, but were forced to retreat due to advancing flames and concerns over the soundness of the structure.

Firefighters started fire attack inside the house, but had to be ordered out. Call for 1 more Engine. Setting up aerial streams. Low water. pic.twitter.com/HDSgjx7qeO — Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) October 10, 2017

Additional alarms were sounded and more than 50 firefighters began an exterior attack. Eventually the second floor collapsed onto the first. Fortunately all residents and firefighters got out safely before the collapse. No injuries have been reported.

The daughter of the home's owner tells KARE 11 that part of the house was recently renovated. Alida Purmalitis says her family has owned the home since the 1970s, and that 10 or 11 people live there. She says some who were home at the time the fire broke out were barely able to escape.

Another person on scene who has studied the history of the Cathedral Hill neighborhood says the structure is known as the Alpha Lascher House, and maintains it is the fifth oldest house on the hill. Documents show it was built in 1864.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

