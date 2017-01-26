Fire erupts at Waite Park trucking business

A significant business fire is keeping crews busy Thursday afternoon in the city of Waite Park, just outside of St. Cloud. (Photo: St. Cloud Times)

WAITE PARK, Minn. - No one was injured after a fire broke out at Rock On Trucks Inc. in Waite Park shortly before noon Thursday.

A statement released by the company on its Facebook page said the fire destroyed the shop building of the business located near the intersection of Minnesota Highway 23 and 28th Avenue South.

Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud said the call for the fire came in around 11:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Heavy, black smoke that produced an oil odor was visible 2 miles away. Multiple explosions were heard for at least the first hour of the fire.

Shortly before 1 p.m., flames were visible from the west side. One bucket truck tried pouring water on the fire from the east side.

Bentrud said the structure was "totally destroyed". He said at this time there is no known cause of the fire.

Waite Park police closed 28th Avenue to access fire hydrants during the afternoon. The road reopened later in the afternoon.

Waite Park Fire Department was assisted by crews from Rockville, St. Joseph, Sartell and St. Cloud, according to Bentrud. The Minnesota State Patrol and the Stearns County Sheriff's Department were also on scene.

Rock On Trucks started in 2001 with one truck and trailer and by 2012 had contracts in a five-state area, including work on TCF Bank Stadium, Target Field, runway projects at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and freeway renovations around the Twin Cities.

