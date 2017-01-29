Minneapolis firefighters return to a townhome in the 2400 block of Ogema Place in Minneapolis after a fire reignites inside the home.

MINNEAPOLIS - Ten hours after a fire in the Little Earth townhomes in Minneapolis, firefighters are back battling another blaze.



The original fire started Saturday afternoon in the 2400 block of Ogema Place. Firefighters were back early Sunday morning battling a fire in the very same townhome.



Fire officials tell KARE-11 News that no one was inside, being that the previous fire had rendered the building uninhabitable.



No injuries have been reported at this time, but at least two people sought medical attention as a result of the initial fire from Saturday afternoon.



Nearby residents were at the scene questioning firefighters how this fire started back up again. Firefighters say the cause is still under investigation.



The fire was knocked down around 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning.









(© 2017 KARE)