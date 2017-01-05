Fired Snap employee says it's lying about stats

SAN FRANCISCO — Snap is being sued by a former employee who claims he was fired for raising concerns the maker of a popular messaging app was misleading investors with fake stats in the run-up to its initial public offering.

Anthony Pompliano alleges he was lured to Snap by the fake metrics and claims he was let go three weeks after joining the company in August 2015 for sounding the alarm, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. It's unclear which metrics Pompliano claims were being misrepresented because the complaint is heavily redacted.

Pompliano, a former Facebook employee hired to run Snap's user growth and engagement team, also alleges Snap hired him to gain access to confidential Facebook information. At Facebook, Pompliano led growth and engagement initiatives for Pages.

"Mr. Pompliano was terminated because he refused to participate in a scheme to deceive the public and artificially inflate Snapchat's valuation," his lawsuit claims.

Snap said the lawsuit has no merit. "It is totally made up by a disgruntled former employee," Mary Ritti, Snap's vice president of communications, said in an email.

The lawsuit comes as the national spotlight shines brightly on Snap which is on the verge of one of the most hotly anticipated public offerings since Facebook. The IPO could come as early as March and value the young Los Angeles company at more than $25 billion.

The company's messaging app, Snapchat, already competes with Facebook for eyeballs and ad dollars. With the IPO, Snap has even larger ambitions: to transform itself into the next Facebook, a content and media platform that appeals to millennials.

Snap says 150 million people use its mobile app each day. Analysts estimate the company generated nearly $400 million in advertising revenue in 2016.

Pompliano says he filed the complaint to keep Snap "from continuing to make false representations concerning the circumstances of his termination." According to the complaint, Snap has told employees and social media executives that Pompliano was incompetent, hindering his ability to find a new job.