Fireworks: What's legal, illegal in MN

MINNEAPOLIS - Fireworks and the 4th of July, the combination has been a staple for decades.

In Minnesota, aerial and exploding fireworks remain illegal while they have long been legal to sell, possess and shoot off in neighboring Wisconsin.

At Fireworks City in Baldwin, answering questions about legality from customers is a daily occurrence.

"You know they will ask us what's legal in Minnesota and if it isn't we go to the safe and sane aisle and say this is what is legal in Minnesota," said Cele Rasmussen.

He’s owned Fireworks City for 20 years and says his store gets a good mix of customers from Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.

At nearby Fireworks Outlet a manager tells KARE 11 that Minnesotans make up roughly 85 percent of the business.

According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, fines for the use or possession of illegal fireworks in Minnesota could be up to $700 and up to $3,000 for fireworks with a gross container weight of 35 pounds or more.

For a list of fireworks that are legal and illegal in Minnesota, click here.



