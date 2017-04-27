First Avenue celebrates Prince with block party

MINNEAPOLIS - The celebration of Prince's life continues this weekend in the Twin Cities with a block party outside of First Avenue.

Fans from the around the world came to the sold-out event Saturday night, which featured Prince music and artists playing his hits.

"It’s a sense of family you get when you’re celebrating Prince," said Katie Gamache, of Andover.

Carl Hammer traveled with a group of friends from Denmark for a weekend of events.

"He’s the soundtrack to my life and I felt this is the only place to be one year after his death," said Hammer.

Karen Boyes says the emotions are still raw when thinking about Prince's sudden death. Four weeks after the musician's death, she got a tattoo in his memory. Boyes traveled from New Zealand for events at Paisley Park and watched the block party from a rooftop bar.

"It's awesome what they’re doing. The whole city is in tribute. I’m so glad I came," said Boyes.

Events continue on Sunday at First Avenue with a kid's dance party and at Paisley Park to mark the one year anniversary of Prince's death.

