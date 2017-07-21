KARE
Fish chews on 11-year-old girl's foot, causes bone-deep cuts

Associated Press , KARE 10:48 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

DULUTH, Minn. - An 11-year-old girl has undergone surgery to repair damage to her foot which might have been caused by a fish in a northeastern Minnesota lake.

Maren Kesselhon suffered nine deep lacerations and tendon damage when she was injured while sitting on a paddleboard on Island Lake north of Duluth Wednesday. Maren's dad, Ryan Kesselhon, says his daughter told him she could feel her foot in the mouth of a fish and kicked at it with her other foot to free herself.

The Dickinson Press reports doctors at Essentia Health, where Maren had surgery, say the razor-sharp cuts, some down to the bone, probably were caused by a muskie, which inhabit Island Lake.

A Duluth fisherman caught and released a 47-inch long muskie Wednesday.

 

