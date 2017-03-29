Five ways to save money in a competitive housing market

In Lakeville, this home on Imagery Lane has been on the market for about two weeks. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

LAKEVILLE, Minn. -- If you're looking to buy a home, real estate agent David Nelson with RE/MAX Advantage Plus has five tips to keep you out of the red while staying competitive in this seller's market.

1. Shop around

Nelson recommends homebuyers shop around for lenders before committing to one. He says saving just half a percent over the course of your loan could save you tens of thousands of dollars. "There isn't a set interest rate that goes across for all lenders. There isn't a set amount for closing costs for all lenders. So when you shop around, you can find better interest rates and better closing costs," Nelson said.

2. Down Payment Assistance

A recent Minnesota REALTORS statewide poll found that 81 percent of Minnesotans view the down payment and closing costs as significant obstacles to buying a home. Nelson says there are great programs out there for people who may not think they can buy a home. He recommends reaching out to the Minnesota Homeownership Center. "Buyers come in, meet with them, they look at your needs and they figure out, 'Hey, can this person buy a house?' And if so, there are programs out there that may be giving them some down payment money that they can take towards purchasing a property," Nelson said.

3. Eliminate PMI

Nelson recognizes this next tip may be difficult for homebuyers but he recommends a 20 percent down payment. "It allows you to avoid getting mortgage insurance or PMI (private mortgage insurance), they call it. And if you're able to put down 20 percent, you can save yourself up to a half percent to a percent of your loan every month on mortgage insurance."

4. Get a second opinion

In a seller's market, it can be easy for homebuyers to want to act fast. But Nelson recommends buyers look at homes with a seasoned homeowner, whether that's a family member or friend. He said, "Not to pick on first-time homebuyers, I love first-time homebuyers, but they watch a lot of HGTV. They think they walk into a house and they fall in love with a property so quickly that they don't see a lot of the cricks and the cracks and things that maybe a seasoned homeowner might've picked up on." Along with that second or third opinion, Nelson stressed the importance of getting an inspection. They can cost a few hundred dollars but save you thousands. "New house, old house. Always get an inspection," he said.

5. Don't buy everything you can 'afford'

When you apply for a mortgage, the bank will lend you a certain amount. That doesn't mean you should buy a home that hits at the top of that range. Nelson says homebuyers must consider other costs such as insurance, HOA fees and utilities. "Don't focus on what you're approved for, focus on what you're comfortable paying on a monthly payment and then let's find a house that fits in that budget," Nelson said.

