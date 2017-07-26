Fmr. Chanhassen principal sentenced to 5 years for child porn

BCA officials say Chanhassen High School Principal Timothy Scott Dorway was arrested at his home Tuesday on charges of possessing child pornography. (Photo: Carver County Jail)

CHANHASSEN, Minn. - A former principal at Chanhassen High School has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to felony child porn possession.

Last December, Timothy Dorway, 44, was charged with seven counts of possessing child pornography. Ten more charges were added in March. In June, Dorway pleaded guilty to seven of the counts. As part of a deal, Dorway will serve five years in prison, five years of conditional release and must register as a sex offender.

According to the charges, the Minnesota Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was tipped off after a Dropbox user uploaded 11 pornographic videos involving girls between the ages of 11 and 14 to Dorway's account. That Dropbox account was accessed both from Dorway's home and from a computer owned by the Eastern Carver County School District.

The complaint states Dorway admitted to viewing the child pornography videos and at times, would upload them to his own Dropbox account and delete them later. Dorway told authorities he only viewed explicit material involving children between the ages of 11 and 13. However, investigators found additional sexual content in Dorway's possession on a previous work computer involving girls and boys as young as 1 to 3 years old.

KARE 11's Cory Hepola was in the courtroom and says Dorway spoke during sentencing. He'll have more about it tonight on the KARE 11 News at 5 and 6.

Former Chanhassen HS Principal Timothy Dorway in court, sentenced to 60 months for possessing child porn.

