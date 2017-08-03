Fmr. MPD Chief Harteau nabs national honor

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau announced her resignation July 21, 2017 after 30 years of serving the city and its citizens. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - Former police chief Janee Harteau has received a national award, two weeks after her sudden departure from the Minneapolis Police Department.

According to her Facebook page, Harteau was awarded the 2017 Woman Law Enforcement Executive of the Year award from the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives. The organization presented Harteau with the award at its annual conference in Kansas City on Thursday.

The honor recognizes an executive leader "who has exhibited sustained extraordinary professional accomplishments and significant contributions to the field of law enforcement over the course of her career." Harteau's nomination was submitted in April. In May, she was selected to receive the award.

In March, Harteau was named to Fortune's Top 50 "World's Greatest Leaders."

Harteau announced her resignation from the MPD on July 21, days after the death of Justine Damond. The move was made at the request of Mayor Betsy Hodges, noting she "lost confidence in the Chief's ability to lead us further."

Damond was shot and killed by Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.

