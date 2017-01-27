Foot Locker robbed in West St. Paul

WEST ST. PAUL - A robber got away with stealing nearly $100,000 worth of merchandise from a Foot Locker store in West St. Paul.

Police say a burglar or burglars hit the Roberts St. store either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

Whoever it was got into the store by breaking through sheet rock from the business next door.

Police say they got away with shoes, clothing, hats and others goods totaling $97,000.

