Forest Lake officer briefly dragged by vehicle

Forest Lake Police (Photo: Nate Anderson, KARE)

FOREST LAKE, Minn. - Authorities are investigating after a Forest Lake police officer was briefly dragged while following up on arrest warrant leads in the city.

According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, the officer was attempting to arrest the driver of a minivan on the 10 block of Lee Street in Forest Lake when the driver hit the gas, dragging the officer who had reached into the vehicle.

While the officer was being dragged, a second officer fired his weapon at the vehicle. No one was hit by the gunfire and a short pursuit ensued.

Police say the vehicle was stopped near the intersection of Highway 61 and Highway 97 and the driver was arrested.

Officers used a Taser on a passenger in the vehicle, who police say was not complying with officers' commands. The passenger was checked out by EMS personnel at the scene.

Both the driver and passenger were then booked into the Washington County Jail.

The officer who was dragged was treated and released at Fairview Lakes Medical Center in Wyoming.

The investigation is ongoing.