Former deputy who killed wife, sister, dies of ALS

Andrew Steele has ALS and is no longer able to walk. He's currently living at the Mendota Mental Health Institute, but a judge has ruled he should be released because he no longer poses a threat. (Photo: KARE)

MADISON, Wis. - A former Wisconsin sheriff's deputy who killed his wife and sister-in-law but was found not legally responsible because of his ailing health has died.



Attorney Jessa Nicholson Goetz represented ex-deputy Andrew Steele during his trial. She says the 42-year-old died Tuesday at UW Hospital in Madison of complications from Lou Gehrig's disease.



Investigators say Steele fatally shot his wife, Ashlee Steele, and her sister, Kacee Tollefsbol of Minnesota, at the couple's home in 2014, then tried to kill himself.



Steele's attorneys said he suffered from a neurocognitive disorder resulting from Lou Gehrig's disease, or ALS, which attacks nerve cells that control muscles.



The Michigan native was released from a mental hospital last year and into the custody of his parents after a judge ruled he no longer posed a threat.

