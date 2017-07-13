Former Gov. Arne Carlson speaks out on Republican healthcare plan

Former Governor Arne Carlson speaks at community event. Credit: KARE 11

MINNETONKA, Minn. - Senate Republicans’ introduced a revised proposal to rewrite the Affordable Care Act on Thursday. It still makes large cuts to Medicaid funding and subsidies for low- and moderate-income people who buy private insurance.

But the latest version does retain some of the ACA’s taxes and allows insurers to offer plans that provide only partial coverage.

RELATED: How the revised version of the Senate health care bill would affect you

Former Governor Arne Carlson spoke at a community meeting in Minnetonka with a nonpartisan, nonprofit group of organizations concerned about the new Republican healthcare plan's impact on Medicaid.

Carlson also attacked what he called the "secret" process by which the lawmakers drafted the bill.

"How dare any democratic institution make public policy and do it in secrecy. That's what totalitarian governments are about," Carlson said.

In 1992, Carlson led a bipartisan effort to create MinnesotaCare, a public health insurance option for those who financially qualified.

According to "This is Medicaid" -- the coalition of nonprofit organizations -- the bill would cut Carlson's signature program along with $2 billion in funding to Minnesota.

"What it does is slowly ratchet down what the federal government is willing to pay for health care," he said.

This is not the first time Carlson has parted ways with his party. Last year, he supported Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Regardless of party, Carlson maintains a healthy process requires transparency and campaign finance reform.

"Give Congress that plan, and you know what? You'll never see this heath care bill pass. They should eat their own cookie," he said.

© 2017 KARE-TV