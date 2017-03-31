Former Governor Carlson calling for more hearings over Vikings stadium

MINNEAPOLIS – Former Governor Arne Carlson and former Minneapolis city council president Paul Ostrow are calling for more hearings into the financial dealings of the U.S. Bank Stadium.

The long time critics of the stadium deal are calling for hearings both at the state and city levels.

"There has been no transparency, really none,” said Carlson.



State legislators are already working on passing a bill designed to bring more transparency to the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority, which oversees the Vikings stadium, after the resignation of the MSFA chair and executive director because of the questionable use of the stadium's suites.



"To me that's just the tip of the iceberg,” said Carlson.

“We’re talking about hundreds of millions of sales tax dollars that are going into this facility for the next 30 years and we’re using all our energy on the fact that someone is using a suite,” added Ostrow.

He points to the lack of transparency in the MSFA’s minutes as a perfect example that more needs to be done. Right now the board does not record the meetings either by video or audio.



“There should be an audio of those meetings, the agenda should be clearer, the minutes should be more comprehensive,” he said.



He and Carlson are also concerned they could not find a lot of detail about a deal struck between the board and the Vikings where the team got all the money from the naming rights of a public parking ramp.



"It's absolutely crazy and absurd,” he said.



In a statement Friday, an MSFA spokesperson wrote, the "new administration is working to improve future board minutes and is in the process of revising the format and content so that the minutes will be appropriate, high quality governmental minutes in the future.”

Both were hopeful after the former State Supreme Court Judge Kathleen Blatz became the head of the MSFA.

"I think it was a wakeup call for us,” said Rep. Sarah Anderson, Republican from Plymouth.

Anderson vows to take a closer look at the Vikings stadium in her role as chair of a new legislative commission and said there would be open hearings down the road.



"That's the charge of that commission to look at not just the Vikings stadium but all the stadiums,” she said.

Lester Bagley, the vice president of public affairs for the Minnesota Vikings, said the stadium deal was "carefully crafted" and "delivered a world class facility", adding legislators are calling for more transparency from the MSFA.

"We should let the Legislature and Governor do their jobs," he said.

