Former 'maiden' sues cult leaders

MINNEAPOLIS - A woman who says she was the victim of years of sexual abuse at the hands of a cult leader is now suing not only the man convicted of assaulting her, but also other leaders of the church.

It is the latest chapter in the saga of the River Road Fellowship cult based in Finlayson, Minnesota and ruled by religious leader Victor Barnard.

Lindsay Tornambe says she was just 13 when Barnard made her one of his so called “Maidens”, a group of 10 young women handed over by their families to live him.

“I cried myself to sleep a lot those first few months,” Tornambe told KARE 11. She says she believed she was going to a summer camp, but was later told she would be living with Barnard permanently.

She says a few months later, Barnard had sex with her. She didn’t know it was illegal.

“He always said that it was a way of showing God’s love to us and he was Christ in the flesh and it was spiritual and natural for him,” Tornambe explained. “Victor Barnard took my childhood, he took my family, he took my innocence.”

Tornambe was 24 when she finally contacted authorities and the world learned the truth of the abuse happening at the remote Minnesota compound. But she maintains the adults of the River Road Fellowship knew all along.

“Do you hold the other people in the church accountable for that too?” asked KARE. “Absolutely I do,” she replied. "One of them got the maidens a bunch of books on different sex positions and there’d be no other reason to get them other than to for Victor.”

A civil lawsuit filed by Lindsey’s attorney names twelve of the River Road Fellowship Elders in addition to Barnard.

“The one thing we know for a fact is that Victor Bernard could not have gotten away with the sexual abuse without the assistance of those elders and those trustees,” said attorney Patrick Noaker.

He says everyone knew Barnard lived with 10 young women, but no one stepped in to protect the girls.

“We owe it to kids that as adults when we see something we do something,” Noaker said.

Barnard has since been convicted of two counts of Sexual Assault and was sentenced to 30 years in prison. However, the elders of the church have moved on with their lives, an opportunity Lindsay says she was never given.

“Every day I have to live with what happened,” she said. “I have to deal with those consequences every day and I feel like they should deal with what happened and, you know, their actions at the time.”

Lindsay now has a two-year-old daughter. She says she has been driven to pursue justice so other children will not endure what she did. She hopes other victims of sexual abuse know they are not alone.

KARE 11 reached out to attorneys for the individual defendants as well as the Fellowship. They declined to comment.

An attorney for the Fellowship has filed a motion to dismiss the case.

