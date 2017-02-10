Former MN lawmakers differ on pay increase

Minnesota State Capitol (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Even former Minnesota lawmakers can't agree on whether their old colleagues should make more money.



A newly created citizen commission is weighing whether to raise pay for state legislators for the first time in nearly two decades.



Several former lawmakers said Friday that the stress of juggling a legislative seat with another job is pushing away elected officials.



They're currently paid about $32,000. Former Democratic House Speaker Margaret Anderson Kelliher says the demands of the job warrant about twice that. She says the state could drop daily expense payments to lawmakers.



Former Republican Senate Minority Leader David Hann says the current pay is plenty for a part-time job.

