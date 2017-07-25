KARE
Close
Weather Alert 11 weather alerts
Close

Former Mpls. officer pleads not guilty to assault

Associated Press , KARE 3:19 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A former Minneapolis police officer charged with assault for kicking a man in the face during a domestic disturbance call has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Michael Reiter is charged with third-degree assault. He's accused of kicking Mohamed Abdi Osman in May 2016 while Osman was on his hands and knees. The man suffered a broken nose and a brain injury.

Reiter's attorney says his client's use of force was legally justified. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 2. Reiter entered his plea in Hennepin County court Monday.

© 2017 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories