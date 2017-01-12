Four suspects charged in Kim Kardashian jewelry heist

Paris authorities have officially charged four suspects in connection with Kim Kardashian West's Oct. 3 robbery during Paris Fashion Week.

Prosecutors named the four suspects, including 63-year-old Yunice A., who was handed preliminary charges of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping and criminal association, the Associated Press reports. Two other suspects who have been charged are 44-year-old Florus H. -- who was hit with complicity charges in the alleged robbery and kidnapping, as well as a criminal association charge -- and 64-year-old Marceau B., who's facing preliminary charges of handling stolen goods and criminal association.

A fourth suspect named Gary M., 27, was charged with assisting an armed robbery and kidnapping, according to People. Gary is the brother of a Paris chauffeur with the luxury car company Kim was using at the time. The driver was actually released by police on Wednesday along with two others, after being detained for questioning on Monday.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian's Paris Driver and Two Others Released By Police

Kim was robbed at gunpoint in the luxury apartment she was staying in, while her former bodyguard, Pascal Duvier, accompanied her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, to a party. The robbers took cash and jewelry -- about 10 pieces worth an estimated $11.2 million total, including Kim's rare $4.5 million 20-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond engagement ring from husband Kanye West.

"It makes me so upset to think about it," Kim told her sisters Kourtney and Khloe about the incident during a preview of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which she broke her silence on the traumatizing robbery.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she recalled, wiping away tears. "There's no way out."

WATCH: Kim Kardashian 'Deeply Relieved' After 17 People Detained in Paris Robbery, Goes on Sushi Date With Kanye West

But Kim is making her way back into the spotlight in 2017. The mother of two boarded a plane to Dubai on Wednesday alongside Scott Disick, her first big trip abroad since the robbery. Kim is set to be a guest in her makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic's master class on Friday, marking her first public appearance since October.

Watch below:

Copyright (c) 2017 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.