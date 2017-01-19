Franken vs. DeVos at nomination hearing

WASHINGTON - Tame turned testy Wednesday at the hearing for the Education Secretary, when Minnesota Sen. Al Franken asked nominee Betsy DeVos her opinion on how best to evaluate test scores.

"I'm talking about the debate between proficiency and growth--what your thoughts are on that." Franken said.

"Well, I was just asking to clarify," DeVos said, as Franken told her it's a topic that's been debated in the education community for years.

Critics say that response is one of many showing DeVos is not qualified for the post, saying she's an out of touch billionaire who's inexperienced, uninformed and ill prepared. Franken says he and others at the hearing were stunned at how little DeVos knew, joining at least one local teachers union in denouncing her appointment.

"This woman has never stepped foot in a public school, did not get a public school education, really doesn't understand what public education is about," said Michelle Weise, president of the Minneapolis Teachers Union.

But supporters say that's exactly why they support DeVos, saying her out of the box ideas pushing school choice and charter schools are just what both the nation---and Minnesota---need. State Republican leaders call her knowledgeable and accomplished, and say her ideas could be key to closing Minnesota's achievement gap.

"She's been a big proponent of trying to find ways that all kids have an opportunity for a great education," said former state Sen. David Hann of Eden Prairie. "So I think she'll be a breath of fresh air."

But only, say critics, for the wealthy, arguing defunding public education as DeVos has championed leaves poor children behind.

"When you make something like education a market based system there will be winners and losers," Weise said. "We can't afford to make any child in America a loser."

Teachers at a rally in St. Paul Thursday say they'll join Franken and other lawmakers in fighting any big policy changes DeVos makes if she's confirmed.



