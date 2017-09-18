Franklin Avenue Bridge closure creates confusion

The Franklin Avenue bridge over I-35W will close for nearly a year starting Monday. So about 15,000 vehicles will be hitting detours on 26th and 28th Streets, where they will encounter a different project - buffer zones. http://kare11.tv/2ffdHNp

KARE 6:31 PM. CDT September 18, 2017

