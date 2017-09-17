Franklin Avenue bridge to close Monday

The Franklin Avenue bridge over I-35W will close for nearly a year starting Monday. (Photo: Rob Collett, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - The Franklin Avenue bridge over I-35W will close for nearly a year starting Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says the bridge will be closed Sept. 18 through summer 2018. The detour for westbound motorists will be Portland Avenue to 26th Street. The prescribed detour for those headed eastbound on Franklin is Nicollet Avenue to Park Avenue.

Pedestrians are asked to use the 24th Street pedestrian bridge.

A full detour map for the bridge closure is available online.

