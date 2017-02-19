Freight train strikes, kills woman in Detroit Lakes

railroad stock image (Photo: Luke Sharrett, Getty Images)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. - Police in Detroit Lakes say a 56-year-old woman has died after she was struck by a freight train.



Authorities were called about a pedestrian being hit by a train Saturday night. WDAY-TV reports paramedics found the woman dead on the railroad tracks.



A spokeswoman for Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad tells the Star Tribune the person was struck about 9 p.m. at the Washington Avenue crossing in Detroit Lakes.



Train traffic in the area was halted until shortly after midnight while officers responded to the scene.



The name of the victim has not been released.

