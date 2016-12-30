Friday Freebies: Noon-Year's Eve

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- Here are your Friday Freebies from PocketYourDollars.com
Free calendar apps
If you are looking for a free calendar and planning app for 2017 beyond Google Calendar, check out Jorte for iOS and Android or Simpliday for iOS. Basic versions of both Jorte and Simpliday are available free of charge.
Free Noon-Year’s party
Bring your kids to the Como Zoo on Saturday, December 31 or on New Year’s Day to ring in the “Zoo” year during a special Noon Year’s Celebration. There will be a DJ, contests, prizes, crafts, plus a countdown to noon complete with hundreds of beach balls dropped from the ceiling.
Free-after-rebate pregnancy test
Buy a First Response Pro Digital Pregnancy Test & App Access today or tomorrow, then submit this completed rebate form to get your full purchase price back up to $22.This pregnancy test is sold at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Walgreens and CVS/Pharmacy locations.
