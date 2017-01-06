Friday Freebies: Paint, Cinnamon roll, Kindle Book

Friday Freebies 9-11-15 (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn.- Here are your Friday Freebies from PocketYourDollars.com

Free paint sample

Get a free jar of chalk paint before February 1st when you sign up online for a unique code. Then take the code in to a participating retailer to pick up your free 4 oz. sample of Country Chic, which is just enough to redo a picture frame or lamp. Limit one sample per household.

Free cinnamon roll

Join Club Cinnabon for free on Cinnabon’s facebook page to get an email coupon for a free Minibon roll.

Free Kindle Book

This weekend Amazon Prime members can curl up with a good Kindle book that’s absolutely free. There are six choices including historical family, a coming of age novel, thriller and more. Each is valued at $4.99, and all are available for a free download in advance of their February 1 release date.