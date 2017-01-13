Friday Freebies: protein shake, sled rally, book download

Friday Freebies 9-11-15 (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here are your Friday Freebies from PocketYourDollars.com -

Free protein shake. Get a coupon for a free 11 oz. Organic Valley Organic Balance Protein Shake. You’ll have to take a fun survey and then your coupon will be mailed to you in 7-10 days.

Free Art Sled workshop. Get your Art Sled ready for the Powderhorn Park’s 10th Annual Art Sled Rally on January 28 with two free art sled workshops on January 15 and 22 at the Adventures in Cardboard Studio. The workshop runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free Kon-Mari book download. If you have committed to decluttering in the year ahead, you can begin your journey with a free download of Marie Kondo’s “The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up” from Audible. This trendy method (and best-selling book) talks you through how to declutter your home, keeping only what sparks joy. Download for free through Audible.com using the code TIDYUP1 at checkout. Limit one per account.

(© 2017 KARE)