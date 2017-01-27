Friday Freebies: Shake Shack burger, bagels, ice fishing

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here are your Friday Freebies from PocketYourDollars.com -

Free Shake Shack burger

If you download the new mobile ordering Shack App, you can get a free ShackBurger. After you download the app and create an account, then order your burger using the promo code shackappy at checkout. There’s a Shake Shack at the Mall of America and you must sign up for the app before the end of February.

Free ice fishing

Take your family to Lake Phalen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, January 28 for free ice fishing and hot chocolate. All equipment provided and everyone is welcome, but please register if you are planning to go.

Free bagels next Thursday

Thursday, February 2nd is the 34th birthday of Bruegger’s Bagels and you can get three free bagels if you sign up online first. Simply sign up and bring in the email with the offer from open to 11 a.m. on February 2nd.

