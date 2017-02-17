Friday Freebies: Showtime, Truvia Nector, Presidents walk, bridesmaids cards

Friday Freebies (Photo: KARE)

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Here are your Friday Freebies from PocketYourDollars.com:

Free Showtime

If you have DirectTV, CenturyLink, Dish, or Comcast Xfinity, you can enjoy a free weekend of unlimited access to Showtime over Presidents’ Day weekend. You can binge watch their original series, documentaries, sports, movies and more until February 20.

Free Truvia Nectar

If you use Cartwheel and a printable coupon at Target, you can get the reduced calorie sweetener Truvia Nectar completely free.

Free Presidents Walk

Did you know that Northeast Minneapolis named streets sequentially after presidents as a way to help new immigrants learn the presidents? A community group called We Love Our Presidents is meeting at Northeast Library at 10 a.m. on Saturday to walk the 1 ½ mile to Northeast Middle School and learn about the Presidents along the way. You have to arrange for transportation (or walk) back to the Library for your car.

Free Bridesmaids cards

Ask your bridesmaids to be in your wedding by making personalized cards on the sister-site to Shutterfly called Wedding Paper Divas. Then, use the code BRIDESMAIDS10 at checkout to get ten free cards before February 21.

(© 2017 KARE)