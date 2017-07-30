Friends describe homicide victim as 'sweet and gentle'

Beverly Cory (Photo: Courtesy Edward Jones, 2008)

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. - Authorities have identified the woman killed in her Mendota Heights office building on Saturday.

Mendota Heights police say the woman was 47-year-old Beverly Cory. They believe she was killed by an armed robbery suspect, 44-year-old Lucifer Vincent Nguyen, who was fleeing police and is still on the loose.

RELATED: Mendota Heights homicide suspect on loose, victim ID'd

Beverly Cory had been a financial advisor at Edward Jones for more than 14 years.

They provided KARE 11 with a statement Sunday, saying:

"We're shocked and saddened by the news that one of our financial advisors, Bev Cory, was senselessly killed Saturday morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends at this tragic time. Naturally, we are cooperating with law enforcement in the ongoing investigation to apprehend her killer."

"She's always telling us to save more money for retirement, and we always make fun of that, but she was right, of course," said Pat Ballard, one of Cory's clients. "Maybe we'll try harder now that Beverly's not here."

Ballard and his wife, in addition to being clients, also have offices in the same building as Cory.

"You couldn't find a nicer person than Beverly," Ballard said. "She's sweet and gentle and helpful."

Another client, Gail Katzenmaier, just met Cory in July when she was faced with a financial issue.

"Just couldn't believe it, devastated, couldn't imagine that such a lovely, kind and gentle woman would be gone from us so soon," she said.

Katzenmaier was scheduled to meet with Cory Monday afternoon.

"I talked to her just right before she went on her vacation and we set up this meeting," she said. "And now, there won't be a meeting."

"It just breaks my heart," said client Sally Greshowak. "I'm going to miss her so much."

Police say Cory had no previous connection to her suspected killer, Nguyen. Friends and clients left flowers at her workplace Sunday, anxious to see her killer arrested.

Police say Nguyen committed the murder as he was fleeing an armed robbery.

Mendota Heights Police posted an update on the case to Facebook Sunday, saying, "On a personal note, we didn't know the victim but we did speak with her family and friends. If she was half as amazing, caring, and resilient as they are, the world lost an amazing soul."



© 2017 KARE-TV