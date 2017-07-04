Fun facts about America's favorite snack

(Photo: KARE 11)

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council estimates 150 million hot dogs will be consumed by the end of Tuesday in America.

That's just one day. Some seven billion hot dogs will be consumed from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

But while the hot dog is considered a classic American treat, its origin is a mystery.

That's right. The quintessential American grub on a bun likely came from Austria or Germany.

With that said, there are many different ways to eat hot dogs as well: naked, with mustard or ketchup, on a bun or a plate.

KARE 11's Zach Lashway checked in with a few Minnesotans to see how they prefer their all-American treat.

What's your preference?

