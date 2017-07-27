Fund created in honor of Justine Damond

(Photo: Damond family/Facebook)

MINNEAPOLIS - The family of an Australian woman who was killed by a Minneapolis police officer has set up a memorial fund in her honor.



The Justine Damond Social Justice Fund will support causes that were important to Justine Damond, including causes that promote equal treatment and opportunities for everyone.



Damond was shot by Officer Mohamed Noor on July 15 after she called 911 to report a possible sexual assault.



Her family says the fund is their way of creating something positive from the tragedy. They say they hope Damond's name will be associated with the love and change she wanted to see in the world.



Donations can be made by mail or online. The website for the Justine Damond Memorial Fund raised more than $6,400 by Thursday midday.

