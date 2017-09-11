Funeral for fallen officer set

Officer William Mathews, 47, pictured with his wife and son. (Photo: Hennepin Co. Sheriff's Office)

WAYZATA, Minn. - Funeral arrangements have been set for a Wayzata Police officer struck and killed by a motorist last week.

The visitation for nine-year department veteran William Mathews, age 47, will be held Wednesday, Sept. 13 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Wayzata Free Church, 705 County Road 101 in Plymouth. His funeral will be at the same location Thursday, Sept. 14 at 11 a.m.

Members of the public are welcome at both events.

Mathews was hit after responding to a 911 call about dangerous debris in the roadway on Highway 12 not far from County Road 101. He was removing it from the road when an SUV allegedly driven by a Mound woman struck Mathews, who died of his injuries.

A decision on criminal charges against the driver, who has an extensive criminal record, is expected sometime Monday.

Supporters have set up a memorial fund for Officer Mathews' wife an young son. Anyone who would like to contribute can send gifts to:

Officer Bill Mathews Memorial Fund

Wells Fargo – Wayzata

900 Wayzata Blvd. E.

Wayzata, MN 55391

