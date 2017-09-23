Gas leak forces evacuation in Loring Park

Minneapolis police say a stolen car hit a pedestrian, then a gas line, forcing an evacuation in Loring Park. (Photo: David Peterlinz, KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A gas leak forced close to 100 residents in Loring Park to evacuate early Saturday morning.

Minneapolis police say the leak was caused by a car striking a gas line outside 19 Bar at East 15th Street and Lasalle Avenue. Police say the vehicle that caused the leak was stolen, and that the driver also struck a pedestrian before hitting the gas line.

Police say about 100 people were evacuated when a car hit a gas line, causing a gas leak in the area of Lasalle and 15th in Loring Park.

The person who was struck by the vehicle was taken to HCMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the driver was eventually taken into custody.

It took crews from Center Point nearly two hours to shut off the line before residents were allowed back in.

