Gas leak forces evacuation in southwest Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS - Officials have evacuated several blocks of buildings in southwest Minneapolis after a natural gas leak.

Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, the Minneapolis fire department said on Twitter that a gas main was hit at the intersection of Diamond Lake Road and Wentworth Avenue.

Crews evacuated all buildings in the area, and according to Minneapolis fire officials, Diamond Lake Road has been evacuated from Nicollet Avenue and Lyndale Avenue South, on the border of the Tangletown and Windom neighborhoods.

Streets are blocked off for a two-block radius, according to Minneapolis fire.

Minneapolis fire is asking people to stay away from the area until further notice.

