Gas leak prompts evacuation near U of Minn. campus

A gas leak near the U of M campus forced the evacuation of several nearby buildings on Aug. 7, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

MINNEAPOLIS - A bulldozer hit a 12-inch gas line Monday afternoon prompting the evacuation of several buildings in the area of 29th Ave. and 4th St. SE in Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis Fire.

Minneapolis Fire's Twitter account reports 4th St. SE is closed to traffic from 27th to 30th. Light rail service in the area is also discontinued until further notice.

KARE 11 has a crew on the way. Stay with us for more on this developing story.

A gas leak near the U of M campus on Aug. 7, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

A gas leak near the U of M campus on Aug. 7, 2017. (Photo: KARE 11)

© 2017 KARE-TV