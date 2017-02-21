Giant panda Bao Bao leaves National Zoo for China

Giant panda Bao Bao plays in her outdoor habitat at the Smithsonian's National Zoo February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. Bao Bao is departing for China this morning, as part of a cooperative breeding program between the National Zoo and the CWCA. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Zoo will say goodbye to giant panda Bao Bao, who is headed to her new home in China. Bao Bao, 3, will be welcomed aboard the FedEx Panda Express for safe travels to Chengdu, China, on Tuesday. One keeper and one veterinarian will fly with the panda to monitor her during the trip and feed Bao Bao her favorite treats, including bamboo, apples, pears and cooked sweet potatoes. You can watch Bao Bao begin her journey in the video below.

Zoo keepers escort the transport crate holding giant panda Bao Bao, moved by a forklift up a path for loading into a Fedex Truck at the Smithsonian's National Zoo February 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images, 2017 Getty Images)

