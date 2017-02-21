Giant panda Bao Bao leaves National Zoo for China

The Smithsonian Institution’s National Zoo will say goodbye to giant panda Bao Bao, who is headed to her new home in China. Bao Bao, 3, will be welcomed aboard the FedEx Panda Express for safe travels to Chengdu, China, on Tuesday. One keeper and one veterinarian will fly with the panda to monitor her during the trip and feed Bao Bao her favorite treats, including bamboo, apples, pears and cooked sweet potatoes. You can watch Bao Bao begin her journey in the video below.
(© 2017 KARE)
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs