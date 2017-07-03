Girl, 17, thrown from Jet Ski on Lake Koronis

PAYNESVILLE, Minn. - A 17-year-old is in the hospital after her Jet Ski crashed on Lake Koronis in Paynesville.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the teen girl was driving a Jet Ski near the east shore when she hit a pontoon that was stored on a boat lift. She then went through an empty boat lift next to it, over a dock, and was thrown off the Jet Ski.

The crash happened at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

Authorities say the crash was likely caused by driver inexperience. The girl, from Redwood Falls, suffered moderate injuries and was brought to the Paynesville Hospital.

