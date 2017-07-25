Girl, 4, accidentally shot in St. Paul

Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting involving a young girl. (Photo: KARE 11)

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting involving a young girl.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 3rd Street East. Early reports from police indicate a four-year-old girl was accidentally shot. Police say her injuries are not life threatening.

No word on exactly how the shooting happened, or what might have lead up to it.

SPPD invest shooting on 700 block of E 3rd St. 4 yr old female suffered non-life threatening inj. Prelim info accidental. Inv ongoing. — St. Paul Police PIO (@sppdPIO) July 26, 2017

