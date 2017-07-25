KARE
Girl, 4, accidentally shot in St. Paul

KARE 11 Staff , KARE 10:15 PM. CDT July 25, 2017

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Police in St. Paul are investigating a shooting involving a young girl.

It happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of 3rd Street East. Early reports from police indicate a four-year-old girl was accidentally shot. Police say her injuries are not life threatening.

No word on exactly how the shooting happened, or what might have lead up to it.

